Here are the WORST things that bosses do, according to a new survey.

According to a new survey, 44% of people say they’ve left a job because of a bad boss.

And here are the 10 worst things that bosses do…

1. Taking credit for your work.

2. Not trusting or empowering you.

3. Not caring if you’re overworked.

4. Not fighting for you to get raises.

5. Hiring or promoting the wrong people.

6. Not backing you up when there’s a disagreement between you and a client or customer.

7. Not giving direction on assignments or roles.

8. Micromanaging.

9. Focusing more on your weaknesses than your strengths.

10. Not setting clear expectations.

