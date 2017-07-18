Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Rescue Me: Dandelion’s Success Story

Jill Devine July 18, 2017 10:47 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: dog, Gateway Pet Guardians, GPG, Rescue Me, Rescue Me with Jill Devine, Success Story

We’ve had a very successful year with #RescueMe, but there is always more work to be done in the new year! Check out Dandelion’s success story and how you can help Gateway Pet Guardians in 2017!

Gateway Pet Guardians is a nonprofit St. Louis animal shelter bringing hope to stray pets in East St. Louis while educating the community in order to eliminate homelessness for stray dogs and cats – your support saves lives.

Gateway Pet Guardians are always looking for people to adopt pets, volunteer , foster, and help with donations.

Get involved with a great organization and to get more information click here!

