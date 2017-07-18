Map: The Most Popular Recipe In Each State

A new study found the recipe that people in every state Google the most.

There’s a study on Thrillist.com right now showing what RECIPE people in every state Googled the most.

The most popular recipe is BANANA BREAD, weirdly enough, with three states searching for it more than anything else: Kansas, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Other recipes that were number one in at least two states are: Cake . . . cheesecake . . . chili . . . COOKIES (Illinois is one of those states). . . frosting . . . gravy . . . and tacos.

Missourians apparently like to make SMOOTHIES.

