Looking For A New Workout? Soar with Sky Fitness!

As a busy adults we can get distracted by work, relationships and the ever growing to-do list. It’s hard to get to the gym during the week!

But what if your work out was actually fun?

We decided to experiment, and try out one of Sky Zone’s Sky Fitness Classes.

It’s a workout designed for everyone, and the best part is you burn up to 1,000 calories while jumping on a trampoline!

You will work your legs, arms and core for an hour in this dynamic and exciting workout class.

There are two locations, Chesterfield, MO and the most recent location is in Fairview Heights, IL. You do have to pay a fee for the class, but we highly recommend you try it if you have never been to a trampoline park.

For information at the Chesterfield location click here.

For information at the Fairview location click here.