Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Looking For A New Workout? Soar with Sky Fitness!

July 18, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: exercise, fitness, sky fitness, sky zone, Working Out

As a busy adults we can get distracted by work, relationships and the ever growing to-do list. It’s hard to get to the gym during the week!

But what if your work out was actually fun?

We decided to experiment, and try out one of Sky Zone’s Sky Fitness Classes.

It’s a workout designed for everyone, and the best part is you burn up to 1,000 calories while jumping on a trampoline!

You will work your legs, arms and core for an hour in this dynamic and exciting workout class.

There are two locations, Chesterfield, MO and the most recent location is in Fairview Heights, IL.  You do have to pay a fee for the class, but we highly recommend you try it if you have never been to a trampoline park.

For information at the Chesterfield location click here.

For information at the Fairview location click here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live