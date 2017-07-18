Justin Bieber Surprises Fans at Children’s Hospital

By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber took some time yesterday (July 17) out of his busy schedule to surprise his young fans at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, take photos, pray with patients and more.

One of the fan’s mothers shared the moment her daughter met Bieber on social media, writing, “So … our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she’s been asked about having a visitor? We say no. … Anyone wanna guess who her visitor was?!! #justinbeiber.”

Another fan posted about the encounter, with a funny selfie of herself and Bieber, writing, “Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said. This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever.”

Another photo shows the Biebs “dabbing” with a young boy.

Check out the adorable photos below.

July 17: Justin with a fan at a children's hospital in Orange County, California. #justinbieber #bieber #california #jb #purposetour A post shared by HQ Bieber News (@hqbiebernews) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT