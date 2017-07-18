Join Us For Pet-A-Palooza 2017

Pet-A-Palooza is an event that celebrates the love you have for your pet.

Pack up the family and your four-legged friend and come out to the air-conditioned Purina Event Center at Purina Farms in Gray Summit on Sunday, August 27th from 11a – 4p.

The day will feature a little something for everyone in the family. Eat, shop, enjoy a number of exhibitions and give an animal in need a chance at a forever home and loving family.

WHAT YOU’LL SEE AT PET-A-PALOOZA 2016?

NEW in 2017! Pooch Playdate: New this, humans and their four-legged friends can participate in our Pooch Playdate. This room is set-up with a handful of activities for owners and their pets to enjoy together, including a favorite, the agility course, sponsored by Kennelwood Pet Resorts! Hosted in their own climate-controlled arena, featuring an obstacle courses with varying degrees of difficulty and the Kennelwood experts on-location to assist, the Agility Arena is sure to be a smash hit.

NEW in 2017! Paint Your Pet: Local artist Hope Kieffer will be hosting a class at Pet-a-Palooza! Hope has executed painting classes throughout the St. Louis area and has been painting pet commissions regularly for over 3 years—she’s completed over 300 one-of-a-kind works! Supplies are provided to participants upon arrival to the class. Hope and her assistants are actively involved throughout the class for instruction and one-on-one coaching. Hope’s class is $40 and typically sell out quickly so save your spot today for this unique, fun opportunity to Paint Your Pet! Reserve your spot starting here!

Adoption Alley: Over 20 local adoption agencies will be on-site in Adoption Alley, helping event goers who are looking for their first or another four-legged friend to join their family. Pet-A-Palooza will provide adoption agencies big and small the opportunity to find forever homes for those pets in need.

Marketplace: Find all the pawcentials you need! Pawpering, pawdicures, and pawcesseries all in one place for you and your four-legged friend.

Fitness with Fido (Dog Yoga): By popular demand, returning with three mini-sessions is Fitness with Fido at 12:30-12:45pm, 1:15pm – 1:30pm, and 2pm-2:15pm. Sign up will be on-site and focus on stretching and balance movements for you and your dog to practice and end with a little dog massage!

Family Zone: Food trucks, bounce houses and more!

The Main Arena: The entertainment hub of this year’s event will feature crowd favorite Duck Herding, demonstrations, contests and more!

The Pro Plan Performance Team Dog Show

While you’re at Pet-A-Palooza, be sure and check out The Pro Plan Performance Team Dog Show at Incredible Dog Arena at 11a, 1p, and 3p.

One of the Highlights of Purina Farms is the Dog Diving Arena – an 18-by-50 feet diving dog pool, with a 40-foot runway that allows dogs to get a running start as they land impressive jumps. The popular, nationally recognized diving dog sport originated at Purina Farms in 1997.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

The event is free to attend and free to park!

CAN I BRING MY PET?

Pets are allowed to accompany you and your family at the event. The only pets that will be allowed on-site are those that are healthy, properly vaccinated, and non-aggressive. All animals must be leashed at ALL times.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

The event will take place at the Purina Event Center at Purina Farms. Purina Farms is located in Gray Summit, just 10 minutes from Six Flags. Use the map below for directions.

