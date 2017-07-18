Chip Gaines Reveals Book Cover for ‘Capital Gaines’

If you’re a fan of the hit TV show “Fixer Upper,” you may want to get your hands on handy man Chip Gaines’ latest book.

Gaines decided to write a book about “the smart things I learned by doing stupid stuff.”

Over the weekend the “Fixer Upper” couple, released three different book cover that fans could vote on. Here are the three that were presented:

Announced this morning, here is what “Capital Gaines” will look like on book store shelves across America.

WATCH: @chippergaines reveals how he decided on the photo for the cover of his book https://t.co/5FJtQHiCB8 pic.twitter.com/tegrW5GY8g — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 18, 2017

He said it’s for anyone “looking to succeed not only in business but more importantly in life.”

The book will be published this fall and can be pre-ordered on the magnoliamarket.com.