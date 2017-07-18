Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Celebrities Who’ve Gotten Married So Far This Year

July 18, 2017 3:42 AM
We’re halfway through the year, and there have already been dozens of CELEBRITY weddings.

Here’s just a few celebrities who have gotten married so far this year…

1. Former “Fantastic Four” co-stars Jamie Bell and Kate Mara got married this past weekend.

2. Julianne Hough and NHL star Brooks Laich did it LAST weekend. And so did Julianne’s “Dancing with the Stars” cohorts Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

3. Erin Andrews and hockey player Jarret Stoll.

4. “Gotham” co-stars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin.

5. Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

6. Women’s soccer star Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger Glennon Doyle Melton.

7. Jim Parsons from “The Big Bang Theory” and his boyfriend Todd Spiewak.

8. Amanda Seyfried and her boyfriend, “Life in Pieces” actor Thomas Sadoski.

9. Dave Franco and “GLOW” star Alison Brie.

10. RuPaul and his longtime partner Georges LeBar.

