Mom Hilariously Recreates Beyonce’s Baby Reveal

July 17, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, moms, Twins

There’s no doubt about it: We all strive to be like Beyoncé. And when she almost broke the internet ― again ― earlier this week after she officially announced the arrival of her and JAY-Z’s now 1-month-old twins, fans had one more reason to live up to all that is Queen Bey. But probably one of the most creative and funniest attempts to do so ― and just poke fun at a glamorous lifestyle most people simply don’t have ― is this mom’s hilarious recreation of Beyoncé’s baby photo reveal and the photos are just too good.

To say she nailed it is an understatement…

I wonder how many photos Beyoncé had to get through to get the right one,” she wrote on Facebook. “My 6 year old took the photos… no qualifications and still did a mighty job.”

We love these moms with a great since of humor!

