Mom Hilariously Recreates Beyonce’s Baby Reveal

There’s no doubt about it: We all strive to be like Beyoncé. And when she almost broke the internet ― again ― earlier this week after she officially announced the arrival of her and JAY-Z’s now 1-month-old twins, fans had one more reason to live up to all that is Queen Bey. But probably one of the most creative and funniest attempts to do so ― and just poke fun at a glamorous lifestyle most people simply don’t have ― is this mom’s hilarious recreation of Beyoncé’s baby photo reveal and the photos are just too good.

To say she nailed it is an understatement…

“I wonder how many photos Beyoncé had to get through to get the right one,” she wrote on Facebook. “My 6 year old took the photos… no qualifications and still did a mighty job.”

We love these moms with a great since of humor!