Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, July 14th – Sunday, July 16th)

July 17, 2017 4:04 AM
Filed Under: 5, Five, Friday, July 14th, July 16th, Kevin, Kevin The Intern, Kevin's, Phillips & Company, Photos, Sunday, Weekend

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his weekend in 5 photos.

Kevin the Intern had his friends, the Stechers, in from Kansas City for another FUN-filled weekend…

Friday, July 14th

Our friends, Chris, April, Hayden, and Macy Stecher, had never been to the St. Louis Gateway Arch, so they met us there Friday afternoon. Here’s just one of the many pictures we took from the top.

arch Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, July 14th Sunday, July 16th)

The kids also found a frog that evening and named him Chocolate Freckles Berghoff. Luckily, he DID survive the weekend.

frog Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, July 14th Sunday, July 16th)

Saturday, July 15th

We spent the day at Raging Rivers! I was recognized THREE TIMES by listeners… Must be the SWIM SHIRT.

rr Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, July 14th Sunday, July 16th)

Our evening was capped by another visit to The Loading Dock in downtown Grafton. Chris and I enjoyed piña coladas of course.

loading Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, July 14th Sunday, July 16th)

Sunday, July 16th

After bidding farewell to the Stechers, we picked up Kennedy’s friend, Shayna, who will be spending a few nights with us as her parents attend a wedding in California. The kids broke out the old Summer Sled as dad broke out the helmets… Safety first!

sled Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, July 14th Sunday, July 16th)

That was my weekend, I hope you had a fun one, too!

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live