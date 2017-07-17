Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, July 14th – Sunday, July 16th)

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his weekend in 5 photos.

Kevin the Intern had his friends, the Stechers, in from Kansas City for another FUN-filled weekend…

Friday, July 14th

Our friends, Chris, April, Hayden, and Macy Stecher, had never been to the St. Louis Gateway Arch, so they met us there Friday afternoon. Here’s just one of the many pictures we took from the top.

The kids also found a frog that evening and named him Chocolate Freckles Berghoff. Luckily, he DID survive the weekend.

Saturday, July 15th

We spent the day at Raging Rivers! I was recognized THREE TIMES by listeners… Must be the SWIM SHIRT.

Our evening was capped by another visit to The Loading Dock in downtown Grafton. Chris and I enjoyed piña coladas of course.

Sunday, July 16th

After bidding farewell to the Stechers, we picked up Kennedy’s friend, Shayna, who will be spending a few nights with us as her parents attend a wedding in California. The kids broke out the old Summer Sled as dad broke out the helmets… Safety first!

That was my weekend, I hope you had a fun one, too!