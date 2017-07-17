Four Stats About Ice Cream-Related Guilt

If you didn’t know, National Ice Cream Day was yesterday. I celebrated, but I honestly didn’t know there was a reason to celebrate!

Apparently, ice cream guilt is a “thing” and according to a new survey, 70% of us have craved ice cream at least once in the past month, and almost a quarter of us crave it daily.

60% of us resist those urges, mostly because we’re worried about our weight. Here are some other stats from the survey:

*Our top three reasons for avoiding ice cream are too many calories . . . too much sugar . . . and too much fat.

*62% of us have eaten way more ice cream in a single sitting than we meant to at least once in our lives.

*52% said eating ice cream makes them feel guiltier than skipping the gym. 56% said it makes them feel guiltier than binge watching TV on a nice day. And 61% said it makes them feel guiltier than being late for work.

*Nearly 20% of us routinely avoid the ice cream section of the grocery store. 45% said they don’t want to be tempted. 36% do it because they don’t want to gain weight. And 10% said it’s because someone in their family has dietary restrictions.

*Also, our five favorite ice cream toppings are chocolate fudge or another flavored sauce, chocolate chips, nuts, whipped cream and some sort of chocolate candy.

I know I’ve had ice cream guilt before. What about you?