Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

St. Louis Voices

Jill Devine July 16, 2017 7:00 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: event, PSA, St. Louis Voices, start

This morning I spoke with Michael Tompkins, Founder of StART, and Basil Kincaid, Textile Artist.

StART is an innovative festival with a shared vision to start a dialogue. The hope is to bridge socio economic / racial barriers through the creative and transformative process of art. During a weekend, a group of inspired and renowned street artists will convey on large canvases the emotions of the underprivileged and silenced in the city of St. Louis.

Event Details:

Sept 30, 2017 Forest Park
Oct 1, 2017 Fairgrounds Park
Open To The Public 9am-3pm

Click HERE for more information.

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live