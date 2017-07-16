St. Louis Voices

This morning I spoke with Michael Tompkins, Founder of StART, and Basil Kincaid, Textile Artist.

StART is an innovative festival with a shared vision to start a dialogue. The hope is to bridge socio economic / racial barriers through the creative and transformative process of art. During a weekend, a group of inspired and renowned street artists will convey on large canvases the emotions of the underprivileged and silenced in the city of St. Louis.

Event Details:

Sept 30, 2017 Forest Park

Oct 1, 2017 Fairgrounds Park

Open To The Public 9am-3pm

