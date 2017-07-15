Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Will Both Return for Reunion Special

We haven’t seen the last of Corinne Olympios. It was confirmed that she and DeMario Jackson will in fact return to Bachelor in Paradise for a reunion special.

After the two were involved in an episode of “misconduct” on the show in June, including a sexual interaction, production was halted and the cast was sent home, with Olympios and Jackson seeking legal counsel. Production resumed shortly after, and this week it was announced that Bachelor in Paradise‘s air date was delayed only about a week, moving from Tuesday, August 8th to it’s new premiere date, Monday, August 14th, with a second episode airing the following night, Tuesday, August 15th, as well.

Olympios stated this week, “I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special,” with Jackson previously telling TMZ, “I’m doing the Men Tell All for The Bachelorette and I’ll be doing Paradise as well. I owe it to my cast mates. They’ve been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to thank them all personally, face to face — give them all hugs and bro out or sis out, or whatever. They’ve been so helpful.”

After all the drama that’s gone down this summer, it’s hard to remember that Jackson was a part of this current Bachelorette season, and surely there will be much to discuss with him at the upcoming reunion specials for both shows.