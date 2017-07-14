Did St. Louis make the list of the WORST cities to drive in?

A new study ranked the worst U.S. cities to drive in.

They looked at traffic, gas prices, quality of the roads, how likely you are to be involved in a crash, and about 20 other things. And L.A. just cracked the top ten. Here’s the full list…

1. San Francisco. It’s the most expensive city to own and maintain a car. And it’s also in the top ten for worst traffic.

2. Oakland, California. Which is just across the bay from San Francisco.

3. Detroit.

4. D.C.

5. Seattle.

6. Boston.

7. Honolulu.

8. Philadelphia.

9. Baltimore.

10. Los Angeles.

Be thankful you live in St. Louis because it is WAY DOWN on the list at number 82.

