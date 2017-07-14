Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Worst Cities To Drive In

July 14, 2017 3:38 AM
Filed Under: Cities, Drive, Phillips & Company, worst

Did St. Louis make the list of the WORST cities to drive in?

A new study ranked the worst U.S. cities to drive in.

They looked at traffic, gas prices, quality of the roads, how likely you are to be involved in a crash, and about 20 other things. And L.A. just cracked the top ten. Here’s the full list…

1. San Francisco. It’s the most expensive city to own and maintain a car. And it’s also in the top ten for worst traffic.

2. Oakland, California. Which is just across the bay from San Francisco.

3. Detroit.

4. D.C.

5. Seattle.

6. Boston.

7. Honolulu.

8. Philadelphia.

9. Baltimore.

10. Los Angeles.

Be thankful you live in St. Louis because it is WAY DOWN on the list at number 82.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live