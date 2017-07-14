Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Artists Who Made The Most Money Last Year

July 14, 2017 2:00 AM
“Billboard” has put out their annual ‘Music Moneymakers’ list.

“Billboard” has put out their annual ‘Music Moneymakers’ list, which ranks the 50 artists who raked in the most money last year. The estimates include stuff like music sales, streaming, ringtones, publishing royalties, and touring, which is where the big money comes from these days.

Here are the Top 10 Music Moneymakers:

1. Beyoncé, $62.1 million

2. Guns N’ Roses, $42.3 million

3. Bruce Springsteen, $42.2 million

4. Drake, $37.3 million

5. Adele, $37 million

6. Coldplay, $32.3 million

7. Justin Bieber, $30.5 million

8. Luke Bryan, $27.3 million

9. Kanye West, $26.1 million

10. Kenny Chesney, $25.4 million

