The 2017 Emmy Nominees

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are out!

The Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced yesterday, and here a the nominees in the major categories…

Outstanding Drama Series:

“Better Call Saul”, AMC

“The Crown”, Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale”, Hulu

“House of Cards”, Netflix

“Stranger Things”, Netflix

“This Is Us”, NBC

“Westworld”, HBO

Outstanding Comedy Series:

“Atlanta”, FX

“Black-ish”, ABC

“Master of None”, Netflix

“Modern Family”, ABC

“Silicon Valley”, HBO

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, Netflix

“Veep”, HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Keri Russell, “The Americans” (FX)

Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Elizabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

John Lithgow, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

David Harbour, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets” (FX)

Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish” (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” (Netflix)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” (Amazon)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” (FX)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

Allison Janney, “Mom” (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Louie Anderson, “Baskets” (FX)

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Tony Hale, “Veep” (HBO)

Matt Walsh, “Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent” (Amazon)

Judith Light, “Transparent” (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series:

“Big Little Lies”, HBO

“Fargo”, FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan”, FX

“Genius”, National Geographic

“The Night Of”, HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie:

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” (FX)

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius” (National Geographic)

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” (HBO)

John Turturro, “The Night Of” (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (PBS)

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie:

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime” (ABC)

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Carrie Coon, “Fargo” (FX)

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie:

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

David Thewlis, “Fargo” (FX)

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

Bill Camp, “The Night Of” (HBO)

Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie:

Regina King, “American Crime” (ABC)

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies” (HBO)

Outstanding Animated Program:

“Archer”, FX

“Bob’s Burgers”, Fox

“Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First)”, Disney Channel

“The Simpsons”, Fox

“South Park”, Comedy Central

Outstanding Reality Competition Program:

“The Amazing Race”, CBS

“American Ninja Warrior”, NBC

“Project Runway”, Lifetime

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, VH1

“Top Chef”, Bravo

“The Voice”, NBC

Outstanding Structured Reality Program:

“Antiques Roadshow”, PBS

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”, Food Network

“Fixer Upper”, HGTV

“Lip Sync Battle”, Spike TV

“Shark Tank”, ABC

“Who Do You Think You Are?”, TLC

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program:

“Born This Way”, A&E

“Deadliest Catch”, Discovery Channel

“Gaycation with Ellen Page”, Viceland

“Intervention”, A&E

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”, YouTube

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”, CNN

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program:

Martha Stewartand Snoop Dogg, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” (VH1)

Gordon Ramsay, “MasterChef Junior” (Fox)

Alec Baldwin, “Match Game” (ABC)

Heidi Klumand Tim Gunn, “Project Runway” (Lifetime)

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

W. Kamau Bell, “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”, TBS

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”, ABC

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, HBO

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”, CBS

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, CBS

“Real Time with Bill Maher”, HBO

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

“Billy on the Street”, Funny or Die

“Documentary Now!”, IFC

“Drunk History”, Comedy Central

“Portlandia”, IFC

“Saturday Night Live”, NBC

“Tracey Ullman’s Show”, HBO

CBS will air “The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards” live on September 17th, and Emmy nominee Stephen Colbert is hosting.

Click Here to see more.