Book Themed Yoga Classes in St. Louis

We’ve heard of beer yoga, goat yoga, but this type of yoga could be a real page-turner.

According to the St. Louis Magazine, St. Louis County Library is now offering yoga that goes along with your favorite book!

This story time for adults is a great way to get your daily fitness in while not feeling like you’re “in a gym.”

The St. Louis County Library has hosted “Harry Potter” yoga, where participants are allowed to bring wands, cloaks and, of course, yoga mats. Other literary-themed sessions are said to be on the horizon such as, “Hunger Games” and “Game of Thrones.”

The next class will celebrate the fantasy romance novel “The Princess Bride” at Prairie Commons Branch Library on September 18 at 7 p.m.

Check out more of the events happening here!