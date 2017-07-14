Best and Worst Alcoholic Drinks for Your Waistline

Before you rush out to happy hour, we have some very important information for you. All those half-off drinks you plan on imbibing come with a side of calories, and some of them more than others. Not such a happy hour after all, is it?

If you’re hoping to drink smarter (or at least less calorically) this summer, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the best and worst drinks for your waistline according to Huffpost:

13. Beer, Pale Ale (HIGHEST CALORIES): 175 calories for 12 ounces (Sierra Nevada Pale Ale)

With lots of flavor comes lots of calories.

12. Beer, Lager: 170 calories for 12 ounces (Sam Adams Boston Lager)

But remember: it’s a lot of calories, but also a lot of ounces.

11. Wine, Red: 160 calories for 5 ounces (Cabernet Sauvignon from France)

The caloric content of red wine is different depending on the bottle for reasons that have to do with alcohol percentage and sugar. It can vary between 125 calories to upwards of 190 calories per 5-ounce serving, the standard.

10. Wine, White: 160 calories for 5 ounces (German Auclese Riesling)

Just like with red wine, the caloric content of white wine can vary. We’re talking about differences ranging between 121 calories to 190 calories. But at least those calories also come with a host of health benefits.

9. Hard Apple Cider: 150 calories for 12 ounces (Angry Orchard Crisp Apple)

A slightly less caloric choice than many beers, and gluten-free, too.

8. Tequila: 104 calories for 1.5 ounces (Jose Cuervo Gold)

Salt and lime not included.

7. Whiskey: 104 calories for 1.5 ounces (Jack Daniels)

But if you pair it with Coke, that’s a whole different beast.

6. Vodka: 101 calories for 1.5 ounces (Absolute Vodka)

Just a few calories less than a shot of tequila or whiskey.

5. Wine, Rosé: 100 calories for 5 ounces (Echo Falls)

Just one more reason to love rosé.

4. Champagne: 100 calories for 3.4 ounces (Moet Champagne)

Of course, you’ll probably want a little more than 3.4 ounces, so keep that in mind.

3. Gin: 97 calories for 1.5 ounces (Hendrick’s Gin)

That’s without the tonic, of course.

2. Beer, Light: 96 calories for 12 ounces (Miller Lite)

Check with each individual brand for precise calories, but you can expect about 100 calories per serving for a light beer.

1. Rum: 96 calories in 1.5 ounces (Bacardi Superior)

Not in a mojito, not in a rum and coke — just the straight shot.