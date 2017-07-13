Here are a few simple ways to save money at restaurants.

A recent study found the average millennial eats out at restaurants five times a week. So it’s no wonder everyone’s strapped for cash. Obviously learning to COOK can save you a lot of money. But when you do go out to eat, here are four tricks that can save you some cash…

1. Check out the menu beforehand. And maybe even decide what to eat before you get to there, so you don’t order on impulse and spend too much. Also, see if they have a happy hour, and get there in time to order before the prices go back up.

2. Order drinks by the bottle, or by the pitcher. Obviously that only works if you’re sharing with someone, and planning to have more than one drink. If you only want one glass of wine, then that’s still the cheaper option.

3. Go vegetarian. It might sound awful. But you don’t ALWAYS have to have meat with every meal. Vegetarian options are almost always cheaper, and also healthier.

4. Skip dessert, and go to an ice cream place nearby. Check Yelp first, so you know where to go. You’ll end up spending half of what you would on a dessert at most restaurants. Plus it adds another event and extends the whole meal.

Click Here to see more.