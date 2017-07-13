Tan-Tar-A Resort at Lake of the Ozarks Sold

I think it’s safe to say anyone who’s from St. Louis or has grown up in St. Louis is familiar with Lake of the Ozarks AND has probably visited at least once. Growing up, our summer vacations were spent at Lake of the Ozarks. I have lots of fond memories from my childhood and also my adulthood, as I continue to visit Lake of the Ozarks.

Most people are also familiar with Tan-Tar-A, which is the largest resort at Lake of the Ozarks. Well, it has just been sold and will be rebranded as Margaritaville.

According to Lake Expo:

Renovations are expected to commence immediately and will touch all facets of the property, incorporating Margaritaville’s signature ‘casual-luxe’ design elements. The resort will remain open during the phased conversion, with Margaritaville and DAD providing support to the resort team. Tan-Tar-A was acquired by DAD – a privately held investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of hotel assets – with JV partner Sefira Capital, a Miami-based investment boutique platform that focuses on acquiring and developing commercial real estate. A portion of the equity of Tan-Tar-A will now be syndicated via DAD’s investment platform. DAD will assist Margaritaville with the rebranding efforts. “It’s a dream come true for us to partner with Margaritaville, as we help to rebrand Tan-Tar-A,” said Carlos Rodriguez, chief executive officer of DAD. “The Tan-Tar-A acquisition has helped us reach our 2017 growth goal already, just halfway through the year… We’re excited to get underway, working together with the Margaritaville team to help travelers create unforgettable memories in the Midwest..”

Do you think this is a good thing or bad thing for the Lake of the Ozarks?