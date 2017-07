The original Obi-Wan Kenobi, Sir Alec Guinness, predicted James Dean’s death a week before it happened!

Long before Sir Alec Guinness played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original “Star Wars” movies, he met James Dean in September of 1955. Dean showed him his brand new Porsche, and Guinness had a premonition. He said that if Dean drove that car, he’d be dead in a week. Dean crashed and died a week later.