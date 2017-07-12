Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Travel + Leisure Names Charleston #1 City in the U.S.

Jill Devine July 12, 2017 9:59 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Charleston, Cities, city, south carolina, travel, Travel and Leisure, U.S. Cities

Travel + Leisure came out with its annual World’s Best Awards on Tuesday, and for the fourth year in a row, the city of Charleston, South Carolina, has taken the top spot on the magazine’s rankings of the best U.S. cities. Here are the cities that made the top 10:

*Charleston, SC

*Santa Fe, NM

*Savannah, GA

*New Orleans, LA – I have been once and it was pretty cool to experience!  There were several things I didn’t get to do and wouldn’t mind going back.

*Nashville, TN – Such a cool city and especially for a music lover like myself.  There’s A LOT I didn’t get to experience and MUST go back!

*Honolulu, HI

*New York, NY – I have been twice and still haven’t tackled everything on the New York “to-do” list.

*Austin, TX

*Asheville, NC – My Uncle lives in Charlotte and said he was going to Asheville to celebrate my Aunt’s birthday.  He said it’s a cool city and I should visit.

*San Antonio, TX – I’m going at the end of this month because my oldest nephew graduates from basic training from the Air Force!

Click HERE for more!

 

