Photo: The Amabrush Toothbrush

July 12, 2017 2:44 AM
There’s a new toothbrush that cleans your teeth in just 10 SECONDS??!!

There’s a product called Amabrush on Kickstarter right now, and it’s a new kind of toothbrush that cleans your teeth perfectly in 10 seconds flat.

It looks more like a mouthguard than a toothbrush that you’re used to. You put it in your mouth, press a button, and it simultaneously scrubs all of your teeth with just the right amount of toothpaste.

If you want one, you can pre-order it on Kickstarter by pledging $90, plus you’ll have to pay $23 in international shipping because they’re coming from Europe, and they’re not scheduled to ship until December.

