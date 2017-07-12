College Students Go Viral for Flirting on Tinder for 3 Years

Two Kent State University students went viral this week when it was revealed that they’ve been keeping up a Tinder flirtation for three years–but have never met. Buzzfeed reports that 21-year-old Michelle Arendas and 22-year-old Josh Avsec have been exchanging messages months apart, in which they joke about normal tasks taking forever. Their flirtation went public last week, when Avsec posted screenshots of their long-running message chain to Twitter–and others could relate.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. https://t.co/DASQK4c5cX—

Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 08, 2017

Messages of support for the non-couple included things such as, “This is hilarious. Please get married.” Tinder has since contacted the pair, offering to pay for them to meet in person in Maui.

However, there’s one catch: They can’t take two years to pack their bags.

