These jobs continue to experience a downward slide or may not even be around in the future.

Even as the stock market continues to improve, some job fields are not. Here are just a few of the WORST jobs for the future, and of course, we’re one of them…

Textile Machine Worker

Photo Processor

Furniture Finisher

Radio or TV Announcer

Floral Designer

Gaming Cashier

Legislator

Door-to-Door Salesperson

Click Here to see more.