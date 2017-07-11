Video: Meet Adoptable Briscoe

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Briscoe game to GPG as a feral dog, which means she was a street dog with no human interaction. It takes her some time to warm up to humans because she doesn’t know we can provide love and care. If you have the patience and persistence to help this shy girl, please contact GPG.

Related Link: Have you met Gunther? Learn more about his story now!