New Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer

Stranger Things…. welcomes you back to Hawkins!

Check out the newly released trailer for season 2 of the Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things that will debut October 27th. The caption with the new video includes, “Some doors can’t be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27.”

This thrilling Netflix-original drama stars award-winning actress Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, who lives in a small Indiana town in 1983 — inspired by a time when tales of science fiction captivated audiences.

If you haven’t watched Season 1 yet, it is still streaming on Netflix.