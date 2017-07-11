Jayden K. Smith Can’t Hack Your Facebook

Don’t worry if you accepted a friend request from Jayden K. Smith.

There’s a really weird Facebook post going viral, and we don’t want you to fall for it.

People are sharing a message that you shouldn’t accept a friend request from someone named Jayden K. Smith because if you do, he’s a hacker who will take over your Facebook profile. And, of course, it’s NOT true.

There’s no Jayden K. Smith and a hacker couldn’t take over your profile just by becoming friends with you. But hey, good news for Will Smith’s son JADEN!

