Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jayden K. Smith Can’t Hack Your Facebook

July 11, 2017 4:02 AM
Filed Under: can't, facebook, hack, Jayden K. Smith, Phillips & Company

Don’t worry if you accepted a friend request from Jayden K. Smith.

There’s a really weird Facebook post going viral, and we don’t want you to fall for it.

People are sharing a message that you shouldn’t accept a friend request from someone named Jayden K. Smith because if you do, he’s a hacker who will take over your Facebook profile. And, of course, it’s NOT true.

There’s no Jayden K. Smith and a hacker couldn’t take over your profile just by becoming friends with you. But hey, good news for Will Smith’s son JADEN!

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live