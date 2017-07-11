Fixer Upper Homeowner Felt “Deceived” by Chip & Joanna Gaines

A couple whose home renovation was featured on HGTV’s Fixer Upper have said they were “deceived” by hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines about the safety of their neighborhood. “It’s been a problem from the beginning,” Kelly Downs recently told the Waco Tribune after a drunk driver crashed through the front of their home over the weekend. Downs went on to explain that the Gaines were not truthful about the neighborhood and that they don’t feel safe. “We have been intimidated and harassed,” she added. People reports that Downs and her husband, who married in 2013, moved to Waco a year-and-a-half ago specifically because of the opportunity to live in a Magnolia-designed home.

