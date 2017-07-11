Blues Player Puts A Ring On It!

Congratulations are in order for St. Louis Blue, Alex Steen! Over the weekend he married his long time girlfriend Josephine!

The two eloped in Stockholm, and of course his teammates were there to support him through it all. The players took a few photos and the wedding hashtag was #HowSteenItIs.

But if you’re looking for a wedding date this season our St. Louis Blues know how to clean up! 😍

Until next time Stockholm #howsteenitis 🙌🏼 A post shared by Robby Fabbri (@rfabbri15) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

#steenwedding 👌 A post shared by Patrik Berglund (@bulish21) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

We got 20 reasons why we're all in Stockholm for the BIGGEST party of the summer!! #Steener #HowSteenItIs #WhatARush A post shared by Scottie Upshall 🇨🇦 (@supshall9) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

What an absolute time in Stockholm with my lovely! @erica_ott #HowSteenItIs A post shared by Steve Ott (@otter09) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

There was one St. Louis Blue that missing from the group though….

Vladimir Tarasenko!

He was attending a wedding just outside of Moscow, for his friend Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.

Горько! 🥂 @aleksandrovechkinofficial @nastyashubskaya A post shared by Vladimir Tarasenko (@vt9191) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

