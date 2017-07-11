Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Blues Player Puts A Ring On It!

July 11, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Alex Steen, St. Louis Blues, wedding

Congratulations are in order for St. Louis Blue, Alex Steen!  Over the weekend he married his long time girlfriend Josephine!

Photo by: St. Louis Blues

The two eloped in Stockholm, and of course his teammates were there to support him through it all. The players took a few photos and the wedding hashtag was #HowSteenItIs.

But if you’re looking for a wedding date this season our St. Louis Blues know how to clean up! 😍

Until next time Stockholm #howsteenitis 🙌🏼

A post shared by Robby Fabbri (@rfabbri15) on

#steenwedding 👌

A post shared by Patrik Berglund (@bulish21) on

We got 20 reasons why we're all in Stockholm for the BIGGEST party of the summer!! #Steener #HowSteenItIs #WhatARush

A post shared by Scottie Upshall 🇨🇦 (@supshall9) on

What an absolute time in Stockholm with my lovely! @erica_ott #HowSteenItIs

A post shared by Steve Ott (@otter09) on

There was one St. Louis Blue that missing from the group though….

Vladimir Tarasenko!

He was attending a wedding  just outside of Moscow, for his friend Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.

Горько! 🥂 @aleksandrovechkinofficial @nastyashubskaya

A post shared by Vladimir Tarasenko (@vt9191) on

For more St. Louis Blues coverage CLICK HERE! 

