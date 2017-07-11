Blues Player Puts A Ring On It!

Congratulations are in order for St. Louis Blue, Alex Steen! Over the weekend he married his long time girlfriend Josephine!
The two eloped in Stockholm, and of course his teammates were there to support him through it all. The players took a few photos and the wedding hashtag was #HowSteenItIs.
But if you’re looking for a wedding date this season our St. Louis Blues know how to clean up! 😍
There was one St. Louis Blue that missing from the group though….
Vladimir Tarasenko!
He was attending a wedding just outside of Moscow, for his friend Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.
