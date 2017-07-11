Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

10 Family Rules That You Can Totally Break 

Jill Devine July 11, 2017 10:52 AM By Jill Devine
Some family rules are meant to be broken.

Elite Daily has compiled a list of 10 family rules you don’t necessarily need to follow … these are from Elite Daily, not me so don’t shoot the messenger if you disagree with any of these!  Here are a few:

*You have to lend family members money.  Don’t lend out money if it’s going to inconvenience your own household.

*Your family has to always like your significant other.  If your boo treats your right and you are satisfied with your relationship, then you don’t need anyone to co-sign that.

*You should move out of your parents’ house at a certain age.  What other people say about how you should be adulting is not your concern.

*You have to solve every household quarrel.  Don’t feel selfish about requesting that your family members keep you out of their drama.

Do you agree with any of the above or any you would add to the list?

