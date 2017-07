Ben Affleck has a NEW girlfriend.

Ben Affleck is dating a “Saturday Night Live” producer named Lindsay Shookus.

There’s some talk that they started hooking up years ago, and that their affair is why Ben and Jennifer Garner split up. But other sources say they only got together three months ago.

By the way, he’s not the only famous person to date someone from SNL. E! Online has the scoop…

Click Here to see more.