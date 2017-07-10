OneRepublic Covers James Arthur ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

The 2017 Honda Civic Tour came to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater this past Saturday. The tour features OneRepublic, Fitz and The Tantrums, and James Arthur. We were lucky to have Fitz and The Tantrums and James Arthur perform in our Studio 98 before the concert that evening. Well, Fitz and The Tantrums performed at our Studio 98, but James did not.

While sound checking, I could hear James’ voice crack multiple times. After hearing this for a few minutes, it stopped and his tour manager came over to us to tell us the bad news … James was under the weather and couldn’t sing. He didn’t even know if James would be able to sing that evening. Of course we wanted to hear him sing at our Studio 98, but we weren’t going to jeopardize his voice! James said he would do an interview and meet those that came to see him, which was great news! He was VERY apologetic for not being able to sing, but spending a few minutes getting to know James was pretty awesome!

If you went to the show later that evening, you know what happened. If you didn’t go, James didn’t get better and couldn’t perform. So, Ryan Tedder (lead singer of OneRepublic) paid tribute to James and sang “Say You Won’t Let Go”, which was so awesome for him to do! You will notice Ryan kind of laughs throughout the song because he said he literally learned the song 20 minutes before coming on stage.

Here’s the performance from Jamie Springer, a member of our digital team: