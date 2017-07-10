Kevin’s Vacation In 5 Photos (June 30th – July 9th)

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his recent vacation week over the Fourth of July holiday.

I had a nice, relaxing, but busy week over the Fourth of July holiday.

Friday, June 30th

After the “Courtney, Lance and Kevin Show” (since Guy and Jen had already bolted on Thursday) it was off for a week of VACATION! The day was highlighted by taking the kids to see “Despicable Me 3”. SPOILER ALERT: Gru has a TWIN BROTHER!

Saturday, July 1st

Saturday started off with my usual routine at Club Fitness, followed by most of the day at Raging Rivers. I decided to WALK the almost 3 miles home to help my father-in-law mow the lawn… In FLIP-FLOPS no less. That evening was the Grafton Fireworks. They were GREAT!

We were going to watch them with my brother-in-law Nate, his wife Michelle, and their daughter Reese in the back of their truck on the riverfront, but unfortunately, Jackson got a little sick, so we walked up back to our house, and we watched them through the trees as Sara and Kennedy got prime seating for the evening. (Jackson and I did meet a nice family though on our walk back home.)

Sunday, July 2nd

Kennedy did a violin solo “Patriotic Recital” in front of the entire congregation of Jerseyville First Baptist Church!

The evening was followed by Sara and I deciding that we would walk our neighborhood AGAIN!

Monday, July 3rd

I took Jackson in to get a haircut with me after the gym, and then most of the day was spent napping. I guess I was preparing myself for another evening of WALKING our neighborhood.

Tuesday, July 4th

Like most Americans, we celebrated the Fourth of July by… CLEANING UP THE GARAGE!

I hung those bikes myself, and the kids learned several NEW swear words in the process. The day ended with more neighborhood walking.

Wednesday, July 5th

After my morning routine at the gym, I got to feel REALLY old by meeting a former second grade student of mine at my bank who helped me with my checking account. (Thanks again, Michelle!) The kids and I went into town for an oil change and a park lunch where we met “Ducky” who Jackson wanted to take home as a pet.

The day ended with ANOTHER neighborhood walk, and then back to the park for Jackson’s t-ball game.

Thursday, July 6th

Thursday was a busy day. We took Kennedy to CID to participate in a Washington University study. Since she had to be there from 9 until 3, Sara, Jackson, and I spent that time at Grant’s Farm with Sara’s brother’s family and our good friends the Mooneys.

We ended the day by walking up to the school library so the kids could get more summer reading activities, and then Sara and I went for ANOTHER evening walk around the neighborhood.

Friday, July 7th

After the gym, we pretty much spent the day at Raging Rivers. It was Season Passholder Appreciation Day, so we brought Kennedy’s friend Shayna and her family with us. Jackson won 4 St. Louis Arch passes!

Sara and I ended the day with our evening walk around the neighborhood.

Saturday, July 8th

Sadly, Sara’s uncle’s mother, Helen, passed away earlier in the week. (She had an amazing life, and died just a month shy of turning 100!) We paid our respects, and then Jackson and I were off to his FINAL t-ball game of the season. He was so happy to get his medal. Thanks again Coach Josh and Coach Dean!

That afternoon was spent back in town watching “Spider-Man: Homecoming” which we thoroughly enjoyed.

And yes, Sara and I ended the day again with our evening walk around the neighborhood.

Sunday, July 9th

Yesterday was quite busy. It began with a stop at the gym, then grocery shopping, and then BACK to Raging Rivers for “Bring A Friend” day, where we spent it hanging with the Roys. Knowing that I needed to finish my homework assignment (This post DON’T write itself.) I walked home from the park… AGAIN!

Well, that’s what I did during my time off. (I know it’s MORE than 5 photos, but we are sticking with a title theme for the show.) Anyway, I hope you had a great Fourth of July holiday, too!

