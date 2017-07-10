Jen’s Vacation in 5 Photos (June 30th-July 9th)

I don’t know how on earth we are supposed to condense our vacation over the last 10 days into just five photos, so I am bending the rules a little bit this week.
We went back home to see family, but we also stopped at a few ballparks on the way. First, we stopped at Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark on Friday with a bunch of friends:
Reds beat the Cubs AND it was Fireworks Friday? That’s a win-win! (Photo credit: Jen Myers)
Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. (Photo credit: Jen Myers)
Then we traveled onto Pittsburgh the next day for a game at PNC Park (try the Crab Fries – they were awesome!):
On the Roberto Clemente Bridge before the Pirates game (Photo credit: Jen Myers)
In front of the Roberto Clemente statue (photo credit: Jen Myers)
What do you call crinkle-cut fries with Old Bay Seasoning, and a side car of cheddar dipping sauce? Crab Fries!!!!! (photo credit: Jen Myers)
We spent the rest of the week at my parents’ house in Buffalo, New York. There we filled the days with kayaking, a parade, and visiting Niagara Falls and a local amusement park:
Kayaking along Canalside in Buffalo (Photo credit: Jen Myers)
This was clearly taken early on in our adventure. My arms were too tired at the end to do this. (Photo credit: Jen Myers)
Getting ready for the 4th of July parade with Nora and my niece. (Photo credit: Jen Myers)
The Cave of the Winds tour at Niagara Falls (Photo credit: Jen Myers)
Finn and Ryan made their way up to the Hurricane Deck where they got completely drenched by the Falls. If you look closely, you may see them waving. (Photo credit: Jen Myers)
Nora was not impressed by the beauty of the Falls…this water ride was more her speed. (Photo credit: Jen Myers)
Time to head home, but we were a couple of passengers short – my parents are keeping the kids for an extra week. We made the 12-hour drive home in one day, and arrived in St. Louis just in time to see the sun setting behind the skyline. Visiting friends and family is always wonderful, but there really is no place like home.
(Photo credit: Jen Myers)