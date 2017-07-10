Jen’s Vacation in 5 Photos (June 30th-July 9th)

I don’t know how on earth we are supposed to condense our vacation over the last 10 days into just five photos, so I am bending the rules a little bit this week.

We went back home to see family, but we also stopped at a few ballparks on the way. First, we stopped at Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark on Friday with a bunch of friends:

Then we traveled onto Pittsburgh the next day for a game at PNC Park (try the Crab Fries – they were awesome!):

We spent the rest of the week at my parents’ house in Buffalo, New York. There we filled the days with kayaking, a parade, and visiting Niagara Falls and a local amusement park:

Time to head home, but we were a couple of passengers short – my parents are keeping the kids for an extra week. We made the 12-hour drive home in one day, and arrived in St. Louis just in time to see the sun setting behind the skyline. Visiting friends and family is always wonderful, but there really is no place like home.