How Can You Tell if Watermelon & Cantaloupe Are Ripe?

Nothing says summertime like watermelon and cantaloupe, but don’t you hate when you bite into a piece and it’s not ripe?!?!?

So, how do you know if they’re ripe? As for cantaloupes, if they’re heavy and feature well-defined netting on their skin, they’re probably good to go. Likewise, if you knock on them, a “deep, solid sound” is a good sign.

When it comes to watermelon, a hollow sound during the “knock test” is a good sign, although the best way to tell if it’s ripe is by the presence of a yellow spot from where it sat on the ground and ripened in the sun.

