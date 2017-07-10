Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

How Can You Tell if Watermelon & Cantaloupe Are Ripe?

Jill Devine July 10, 2017 11:09 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Cantaloupe, Food & Drink, Ripe, watermelon

Nothing says summertime like watermelon and cantaloupe, but don’t you hate when you bite into a piece and it’s not ripe?!?!?

So, how do you know if they’re ripe?  As for cantaloupes, if they’re heavy and feature well-defined netting on their skin, they’re probably good to go. Likewise, if you knock on them, a “deep, solid sound” is a good sign.

When it comes to watermelon, a hollow sound during the “knock test” is a good sign, although the best way to tell if it’s ripe is by the presence of a yellow spot from where it sat on the ground and ripened in the sun.

Now you know :).  Click HERE to read more!

 

Listen Live