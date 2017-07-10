Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Court’s Vacation in 5 Photos!

July 10, 2017 9:18 AM
Even though I didn’t go anywhere we had a jam packed week of parties, golf and lots of drinks.  My liver needs a vacation after my vacation.

Last weekend we played in a golf scramble and had many parties, from a 3 year old b-day party to a party in Wildwood and wrapped up the 4th of July weekend with a BBQ/Pickle Ball Tournament.  Yes, Pickle Ball.  Never heard of it but some of our friends set up a Pickle Ball court on their sport court and it was a day of heavy duty competition.  I declined play since I knew I’d get injured and it looked like way too much work in 100 degree heat.

19885657 10212978242667612 518664183 o Court’s Vacation in 5 Photos!

Of course Nick played and after 9 matches, Nick and his partner Katie were the Champions.  There were rumors going around the party that Nick was on a Pickle Ball League but he hadn’t played since High School Gym class.  Anyway they along with the second place team celebrated with a Shotskie.

19885704 10212978242547609 10124418 o Court’s Vacation in 5 Photos!

We wrapped up this weekend with more golf and then a trip to Fast Eddie’s.

19875821 10212978242427606 2055425497 o Court’s Vacation in 5 Photos!

I’m now at the age where all my friends kids are graduating High School so we had another Graduation Party on Saturday night.  Bonus points to the Skinner Family for the Seoul Taco Truck.

19840557 10212978242067597 1611941213 o Court’s Vacation in 5 Photos!

Here are 3 of my closest H.S. friends daughters who are all off to college next year. Ellie (Missouri State), Madelyn (Michigan) and Emily (Ole Miss)

19859195 10212978241907593 990711090 o Court’s Vacation in 5 Photos!

Hope you had a great 4th! Back at it next weekend with my annual girls trip to the Ozarks.  Stay tuned…

