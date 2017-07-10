American Foods Other Countries Would Never Eat

An Irish newspaper published a list of American foods they would NEVER eat.

An Irish newspaper just put together a list of American foods, quote, “that we would never eat.” Here are just ten of their misguided justifications…

1. Pumpkin pie. “In Ireland, pumpkins are purely for aesthetic use.”

2. Pastrami sandwiches. “Too much [meat] for one sandwich.”

3. Sloppy Joes. “What the hell [is] a Sloppy Joe?”

4. Spreadable and Spray cheese. “What kind of sandwich requires spreadable cheese over sliced cheese?”

5. Tater tots. “If they were anything special, we’d have them here by now.”

6. Sno cones. “Ridiculously sweet.”

7. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. “They would never become a staple in Ireland the way that they have in the U.S.”

8. Deep dish pizza. “Why are the ingredients upside down?”

9. Kool Aid. “Making a drink from powder adds an annoying step with little pay off.”

10. Root beer. “This tastes exactly like cough medicine.”

Click Here to see more.