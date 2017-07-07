Video: Grandma Shines as Flower Girl

How adorable is this?!!

The bride to be, Abby Mershon always knew she would ask her 92-year-old grandmother — one of the most important people in her life — to be her flower girl.

The 27-year-old, who lives in North Mankato, Minnesota, sat Georgina Arlt down in front of their entire family to ask if she’d be in her bridal party.

Mershon spoke with PEOPLE and said, “Everyone screamed but she shrieked at the top of her lungs. She kept on saying over and over that she had never been in a wedding before besides for her own. She was so excited.”

“I was hiding in the club house and I told my girlfriend that I had to look out the window even though people might see me,” she says. “I said I didn’t care and that I had to see this special moment.”

After the ceremony, Arlt told her granddaughter that while it was “hard work” to walk down the aisle throwing flower petals, she had a great time.

“She also said she wanted to throw candy instead — as if she was at a parade — but she decided to be respectful,” she says.

The video and photos were taken by Little Rascal Photography!