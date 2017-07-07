A Russian jewelry company called Caviar just started selling the world’s most expensive fidget spinner . . . for $16,700. Why’s it so expensive? Because it’s covered in 100 grams of solid GOLD.

Now . . . we looked it up, and you can get a 100-gram bar of gold for about $4,000, so I’m not sure how that translates to a $16,700 price tag. But I guess if you’re interested in buying it, those little details aren’t going to stop you.

Personally we think $3 is too much for a fidget spinner, get outside kids!!

Click here for more details.