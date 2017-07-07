Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The World’s Most Expensive Fidget Spinner

July 7, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: expensive, fidget spinner, gold

A Russian jewelry company called Caviar just started selling the world’s most expensive fidget spinner . . . for $16,700.  Why’s it so expensive?  Because it’s covered in 100 grams of solid GOLD.

Now . . . we looked it up, and you can get a 100-gram bar of gold for about $4,000, so I’m not sure how that translates to a $16,700 price tag.  But I guess if you’re interested in buying it, those little details aren’t going to stop you.

spinner k5n The Worlds Most Expensive Fidget Spinner

Personally we think $3 is too much for a fidget spinner, get outside kids!!

Click here for more details. 

 

