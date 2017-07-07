Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Cheesecake Factory Has a New Ultimate Birthday Cake Flavor

July 7, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Birthday, Cheesecake, Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory doesn’t take a ton of risks with their cheesecake flavors, and they really don’t have to . . . people seem JUST FINE with gorging on their more traditional stuff.  But their newest flavor is them at their most extreme.

 

It’s a BIRTHDAY CAKE cheesecake that’s got EIGHT different layers:  Frosting, cheesecake, four different flavors of mousse, and two layers of yellow cake with rainbow sprinkles baked in.

cheesecake i5t The Cheesecake Factory Has a New Ultimate Birthday Cake Flavor

 

It’s going on sale on the 30th of this month, which is a totally real holiday called National Cheesecake Day.

Click here for full story. 

 

 

