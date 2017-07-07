The Cheesecake Factory Has a New Ultimate Birthday Cake Flavor

The Cheesecake Factory doesn’t take a ton of risks with their cheesecake flavors, and they really don’t have to . . . people seem JUST FINE with gorging on their more traditional stuff. But their newest flavor is them at their most extreme.

It’s a BIRTHDAY CAKE cheesecake that’s got EIGHT different layers: Frosting, cheesecake, four different flavors of mousse, and two layers of yellow cake with rainbow sprinkles baked in.

It’s going on sale on the 30th of this month, which is a totally real holiday called National Cheesecake Day.

