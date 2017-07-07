Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Michael Buble’s Wife Shares Sweet Pic With Sons

Jill Devine July 7, 2017 10:27 AM By Jill Devine
It looks like life may be getting back to normal and slowing down for Michael Buble’s family after his son Noah went into remission in April. (The 3-year-old was diagnosed with cancer last November.)

On Wednesday, Michael’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, shared a sweet photo on Instagram that shows her casually hanging out on a couch with Noah and their 1-year-old son Elias. “Time stops…there’s nothing like a mother’s pampering,” Luisana captioned the black-and-white snap in Spanish. She then added the English-language hashtags “#ToTheMoonAndBack” and “#FamilyFirst.”

El tiempo se detiene… no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst

A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

 

Be still my heart!  And now I miss Lu SOOOO much and can’t wait to get home and cuddle!

 

