Michael Buble’s Wife Shares Sweet Pic With Sons

It looks like life may be getting back to normal and slowing down for Michael Buble’s family after his son Noah went into remission in April. (The 3-year-old was diagnosed with cancer last November.)

On Wednesday, Michael’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, shared a sweet photo on Instagram that shows her casually hanging out on a couch with Noah and their 1-year-old son Elias. “Time stops…there’s nothing like a mother’s pampering,” Luisana captioned the black-and-white snap in Spanish. She then added the English-language hashtags “#ToTheMoonAndBack” and “#FamilyFirst.”

Be still my heart! And now I miss Lu SOOOO much and can’t wait to get home and cuddle!