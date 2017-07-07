Little Details in Movies That You Probably Never Noticed

Buzzfeed has put together a list of very subtle details in movies that most viewers never even notice. Here are 10 (check out the full list at the link):

1. The dead pool blackboard in Deadpool features bets on many famous people (including Ryan Reynolds and TJ Miller, who star in Deadpool).

2. Doc Brown’s bandana from Back To The Future: Part III is made from his shirt from Back To The Future: Part II.

3. In Hercules, the rug that Hercules wears is actually the body of Scar from The Lion King.

4. When Hans Landa is investigating the farm at the beginning of Inglourious Basterds, he subtly checks the pulse of one of the daughters to see if she’s hiding something.

5. In the end credits of Frozen, there is a disclaimer about Kristoff’s assertion that all men eat their own boogers.

6. In the end credits for Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban, the Marauder’s Map appears to show the footprints of a couple having sex.

7. In Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Davy Jones uses his tentacles to keep his hat on as the ship sinks.

When a snake is shoved into a microwave in Snakes On A Plane, one of the microwave options is simply “snake.”

8. In Lilo and Stitch, Nani has a Mulan poster next to her bed.

9. The quote on Nick Fury’s tombstone in Captain America: The Winter Soldier references Samuel L. Jackson’s famous speech from Pulp Fiction.

