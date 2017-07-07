We know there’s a debate over whether it’s car-a-mel or CAR-mel . . . coo-pon or queue-pon . . . and peh-KAN or PEE-kan. But here’s one I didn’t realize: Reese’s.

There’s a debate going on right now across the Internet about whether it’s Ree-cees . . . or Ree-sis. One woman put up a poll on Twitter, and after almost 200,000 votes, Ree-sis is leading Ree-cees, 61% to 39%.

How do you pronounce the name of the peanut butter cup candy with the orange wrapper? — Princesa Elote (@deloryasss) July 2, 2017

Reese’s itself is being totally unhelpful, by the way . . . someone tweeted them to ask for the answer, and they responded, quote, “Just like there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s, there’s no wrong way to pronounce Reese’s.” Thanks, guys.

So…. How do you pronounce the word “Reese’s”?