Now this is why we love our Cardinals! They are team players on and off the field.

Yesterday, Cardinals players and wives visited four local children’s hospitals before their evening game to bring some cheer and lift spirits. In addition to talking and playing games with kids, the players distributed baseball gloves, signed autographs and took photos.

What and extra special day for these kids and the players families! You can hear the Cardinals tonight on our sister station, KMOX at 7:15 pm!

Click here to see the full album of photos!