A high school girl named Gabi Dunn got dumped by her date just a few days after the prom. So, she decided to alter their prom pics by replacing him with Ryan Reynolds and posted them on Twitter.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

And of course, because he’s Ryan Reynolds, he responded personally. He Tweeted back:

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

I think Gabi’s going to get a lot more followers because of this. She definitely comes out ahead on this one!