Win Your Way Into Studio98 With James Arthur

July 6, 2017 11:59 AM
Win: A pair of tickets to see James Arthur at Studio98

Contest Ends: Friday, July 7, 2017

Head to Y98’s Facebook page and “like” our James Arthur post for your chance to win your way into Studio98 on Saturday, July 8th at 2:30 pm at the Sheraton Lakeside Chalet at 191 Westport Plaza.

Studio98 is an up close and personal performance that is only open to our listeners – the only way in, is to win!

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Winners must present a valid government-issued photo identification to enter Studio98. Winners will be notified via Facebook Messenger. Contest ends Friday, July 7, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

