The Top 10 Things We Daydream About

Jill Devine July 6, 2017 10:29 AM By Jill Devine
The average person spends about 22 minutes a day daydreaming, according to a new survey.  I think I daydream more than 22 minutes a day because I spend a lot of time in traffic and I find myself daydreaming while I’m sitting in my car … not moving … maybe I’m daydreaming about a world with no traffic.

 

Is there something you daydream a lot about?

Here are the 10 most common things people daydream about:

-Winning the lottery or suddenly being rich

-Going on vacation

-Being somewhere exotic

-Sex

-Being on a beach

-Doing something adventurous

-Actually speaking your mind

-Meeting “the one”

-Quitting your job

-Errands you need to do

I find myself daydreaming a lot about winning the lotto or at least having more money so I don’t feel like I’m living paycheck to paycheck.

