The Top 10 Things We Daydream About

The average person spends about 22 minutes a day daydreaming, according to a new survey. I think I daydream more than 22 minutes a day because I spend a lot of time in traffic and I find myself daydreaming while I’m sitting in my car … not moving … maybe I’m daydreaming about a world with no traffic.
Is there something you daydream a lot about?
Here are the 10 most common things people daydream about:
-Winning the lottery or suddenly being rich
-Going on vacation
-Being somewhere exotic
-Sex
-Being on a beach
-Doing something adventurous
-Actually speaking your mind
-Meeting “the one”
-Quitting your job
-Errands you need to do
I find myself daydreaming a lot about winning the lotto or at least having more money so I don’t feel like I’m living paycheck to paycheck.