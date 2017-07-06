Six Common Myths About Beer

Someone posted a list online of common BEER MYTHS. Even if you’re a big beer drinker, here are six you might still believe . . .

Myth #1: If you let beer get hot then cold again, it’ll get skunked. This one’s mostly an issue with terminology. Beers can taste a little bit STALE if you do that. But “skunking” is specifically what happens when beer is exposed to light for too long.

Myth #2: Dark beers are stronger. But the truth is they CAN be, but not always. The color doesn’t actually have much to do with alcohol content. The grains they use to make dark beer are just roasted longer.

Myth #3: Beer is best if it’s ice cold. The perfect temperature is actually somewhere between 40 and 44 degrees for most beers. Any colder than that, and you can’t really taste it. Some heavier beers are better at around 55 degrees.

Myth #4: Lagers and pilsners are the same thing. Not quite. A pilsner is actually a TYPE of lager. It’s a light beer, but lagers can also be dark, malty, and really strong.

Myth #5: Craft IPAs taste better if you let them age a little. That’s only true for certain beers with a really high alcohol content. Everything else tends to taste better fresh.

Myth #6: Beer always tastes better in a bottle than it does in a can. Obviously it’s subjective. But beer actually stays fresher in cans, because they protect it from light and oxygen better than bottles do.

