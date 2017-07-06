Photo: Viral Pool Float Gone Wrong

Someone posted a photo this week of an inflatable pool float Sam’s Club has been selling. And it’s trending online, because guys don’t see what’s wrong with it . . . but women see it immediately.

The thing looks EXACTLY like a giant maxi pad. It’s white with a little bit of blue, and the design even makes it look like it’s quilted.

Someone posted a photo on Reddit. Then it blew up after a romance novelist named Jillian David shared it on Twitter with a caption that said, “This could have been avoided with ONE focus group of women.”