Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Viral Pool Float Gone Wrong

July 6, 2017 12:02 PM

Someone posted a photo this week of an inflatable pool float Sam’s Club has been selling.  And it’s trending online, because guys don’t see what’s wrong with it . . . but women see it immediately.

The thing looks EXACTLY like a giant maxi pad.  It’s white with a little bit of blue, and the design even makes it look like it’s quilted.

pad g8y Photo: Viral Pool Float Gone Wrong

Someone posted a photo on Reddit.  Then it blew up after a romance novelist named Jillian David shared it on Twitter with a caption that said, “This could have been avoided with ONE focus group of women.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live